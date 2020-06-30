Seabrook Island emergency town council meeting today on mask ordinance

SEABROOK ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – On Tuesday, the Town of Seabrook Island will be holding an emergency town council meeting at via Zoom.

The meeting with begin streaming at 10:00 a.m.

According to officials, the meeting has been called into place to discuss an emergency ordinance to require face coverings at all businesses within the town and other matters related to the safety of the community.

If you wish to submit a public comment on the proposed emergency ordinance, you may do so in advance until 9:00 a.m. using the following options below.

Online: https://www.townofseabrookisland.org/emergency-ord-2020-03.html

Email: fallbritton@townofseabrookisland.org

Drop Off: 2001 Seabrook Island Rd. Seabrook Island, SC 29455

If you wish to observe the meeting, you can do so with the following options below.