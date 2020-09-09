Seacoast Church announces COVID-19 safety protocols ahead of Sunday reopening

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Seacoast Church will be reopening for in-person services this Sunday.

Church leaders say multiple protocols will be in place to ensure the safety of visitors.

All seats and touch points will be sanitized prior to guests arriving, and service times may have changed depending on the location.

For those not comfortable returning to one of Seacoast Church’s locations, you can watch services online on their website.

You can see a full list of COVID-19 safety protocols by clicking here.