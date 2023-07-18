CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Pennsylvania officials are still searching for two children from Charleston that were swept away by flood water over the weekend.

Police identified Monday family members from the Lowcountry and provided an update as the search continues for the family’s two youngest children.

Officers say the father, mother, their three children, and the grandmother were traveling to a barbeque on Saturday in Pennsylvania when they were caught in a flash flood.

The father, Jim Sheils, was able to save their four-year-old child and both are okay; however, the mother, Katie Seley, her two youngest children, and the grandmother were swept away by the flood.

Officers say Seley’s body was recovered during search efforts. The grandmother survived and was taken to an area hospital to recover.

But the search continued Monday afternoon for the two missing children – 9-month-old Conrad and their two-year-old daughter Mattie.

“They have found one of Maddie’s shoes but neither one of the kids. I don’t want people to only hear the bad news.

Katie was beautiful inside and out. She was goofy and fun. She loved Jim, Jack, Maddie and Conrad with everything she had. She was such a wonderful mother. She and Jim were so great together. She was the daughter and stepdaughter everyone wishes they had.

Maddie, funny and smart and stubborn. Conrad so sweet.

Please pray for Jim, Jack, Dahlia (Katie’s mom) Brian, (Katie’s dad) and the rest of our family as we wait for Maddie and Conrad to be found and as we navigate this grief,” a family member said in a statement to News 2 on Monday.

Police say a total of seven people went missing because of the flash flood. Five have been recovered.