LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – The search is on for a man accused of shooting two people at the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) office in Ladson.

It all stemmed from an argument that allegedly took place outside of the DMV office around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday before moving inside the building. One person, who deputies said may have been the target, was struck in the head and a bystander who was simply doing business at the DMV counter was also struck by gunfire.

Both were taken to Trident Hospital – their condition is unknown.

Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis described the suspect as a Black male between the ages of 18 and 25. He is approximately 6-foot with a thin build and was wearing skinny jeans, crocs, and a gray sweatshirt at the time of the shooting.

The sheriff’s office announced late Tuesday night that they had located the suspect vehicle and identified the owner.

Image of suspect in Ladson DMV shooting (BCSO)

Suspect vehicle in Ladson DMV shooting (BCSO)

A photo of an unrelated arrest began circulating on social media, prompting an alert from the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office saying that the arrest was not connected to the DMV shooting and the suspect was still on the run.

“I am aware there is a photo circulating social media about an arrest made in WindGate this evening. At this time, we have NOT arrested the shooting suspect from the DMV,” said Cpl. Carli Drayton, public information officer for the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office.

Photo of suspect in Ladson DMV shooting (Courtesy BCSO)

Dozens of law enforcement agencies aided BCSO during their response to the shooting. Sheriff Lewis said the DVM was full of people when the crime was committed and described a chaotic scene when they first arrived.

Sheriff Lewis said anyone with information about the suspect, or those who observe any suspicious behavior, should immediately contact law enforcement.