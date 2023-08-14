CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – An organization helping the City of Charleston in its search for a new police chief has seen more than 30 applicants for the job.

The city has contracted with the Police Executive Research Firm, or PERF, to build out a profile for the ideal candidate. Qualified applicants, both locally and nationally, will be screened and narrowed for the city to review.

Of the 34 applicated received, officials connected to the search said during the city’s public safety meeting on Monday that four potential candidates are from South Carolina. At least three candidates are African American and two are female.

Candidates have applied from 19 states.

PERF will narrow the list to about a dozen candidates, who will then be presented with a questionnaire that will ask some of the following:

Ideas on recruiting and retention and how to deal with hiring challenges

How to deal with addiction and the mental health of the homeless

Most significant challenges they see in the next 3-5 years and how would they address those challenges

The application deadline was July 31st. The city hopes to begin meeting in September to begin the community process.

Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg said in June that he hoped to have a final candidate to present to city council by October.

Charleston’s beloved police chief, Luther Reynolds, passed away in May after a battle with a rare form of bone cancer. Deputy Chief Chito Walker has been serving as interim police chief during the search for a new leader.

PERF is the same search company that was used to hire Chief Reynolds.