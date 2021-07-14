Season’s first sea turtle hatchlings make their way to SC water

Photo: Edisto Beach State Park staff

EDISTO BEACH, S.C. (WCBD) – State wildlife officials announced the first sea turtle hatchlings of the year made it out of their nests this and into the water this week.

Officials with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said a loggerhead nest at Edisto Beach State Park hatched in full.

A nest on Seabrook Island, which was the first one laid this year, saw four hatchlings emerge.

SCDNR said thousands of nests are expected to hatch along the coast over the next few months. They say you can help the sea turtles survive their journey by staying clear and following these steps:

From dusk until dawn, turn off all beach-facing lights, close blinds and drapes on ocean-facing windows and avoid flashlight and flash photography on the beach.

Remember, you should never interfere with nesting mothers or their hatchings. “It’s illegal and dangerous to the animals,” SCDNR said.

