Second day of protests were held outside of Summerville Petland due to the health concern of animals

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A second day of protests took place at the Petland in Summerville.

This followed up complaints coming to light recently about the health of multiple pets bought at the store.

Several people posted on social media about medical issues with dogs coming from the store including at least one dog that died.

Today, people took to the sidewalks to help spread their message.

The Charleston Animal Society CEO said that the society tried to warn the community about a year and a half ago when the Summerville Petland began bringing puppies into the state from large breeders.

Charleston Animal Society suggests if you’re not going to adopt from an animal shelter or rescue, you should only use a reputable breeder that allows you to go see the environment where your puppy is being raised.

According to Petland employees and postings on the storefront, the store was closed for several days this week for reasons unrelated to the recent complaints.