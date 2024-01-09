NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff is set to visit the Lowcountry this week.

Emhoff will participate in political events in Mount Pleasant, North Charleston and in Beaufort on Thursday, according to the White House.

Exactly locations and timing has not been announced.

The Second Gentleman’s visit comes nearly a week after Vice President Kamala Harris delivered remarks during a campaign event in Myrtle Beach and just days after President Joe Biden spoke at Emanuel AME Church in Charleston.

South Carolina will hold the first in the nation Democratic presidential preference primary on Feb 3.