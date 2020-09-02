Second Lady Karen Pence participates in roundtable discussion on Veteran Suicide Prevention efforts

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Second lady Karen Pence will make her way to the Lowcountry on Wednesday to highlight suicide prevention efforts in Charleston.

Acting Deputy Secretary of Veterans Affairs Pamela Powers will join Second Lady Pence in a tour and roundtable discussion. Per a press release, ‘the tour will consist of viewing the Hall of Heroes exhibit, a demonstration, an overview of an evidence-based virtual PTSD treatment program, and meeting veteran patients.’

The roundtable discussion will include remarks from both Mrs. Pence and Ms. Powers, but will also include stories from veterans. South Carolina based researcher and MUSC professor Dr. Tracy Stecker will also participate in the discussion as she’s been leading studies and interventions on veteran suicide.

Dr. Stecker’s work is focused on getting individuals who need treatment into treatment. She said her work is completely done by phone and she’s noticed that has been a method that works really well, but she wants to push for more resources.

“Why don’t we have a system where people can actually call and talk to a provider? asked Dr. Stecker. “Talk about all their ambivalence. Talk about their concerns. Talk about what kind of treatments are available. Talk about what type of treatments they prefer and get that set up before coming in.”

She said this would help people who are deciding whether if treatment is right for them to make the decision with the help of support services.

Wednesday’s tour of the Veterans Affairs Medical Center gets underway starting at 10:45 a.m. followed by the roundtable starting at 11:45 a.m.