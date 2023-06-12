NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A second person has been arrested in connection with a fatal April 28 stabbing, the North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) announced Monday.

According to NCPD, officers responded to a late-night shooting on Niagara Street and located a man bleeding on the ground. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died as a result of “multiple stab wounds.”

30-year-old Jasmine Greene was arrested on Monday and charged with murder. She faces an additional charge for stalking in an unrelated case, authorities said.

Greene is the second person accused in the stabbing, according to police. 18-year-old Malyisha Gailliard was taken into custody on May 2 on charges of murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Greene was booked into the Al Cannon Detention Center.