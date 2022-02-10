Second person arrested in connection to ATM bombing on Edisto Island

EDISTO ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – A second woman has been arrested in connection to a pipe bomb that was detonated at an ATM on Edisto Island.

Kelsie Lynn Ammons, 35, was taken into custody Thursday in Summerville, according to detectives with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office.

David Earl Ammons II (Charleston County Detention Center booking photo)

According to CCSO, evidence found at the crime scene and surveillance footage helped investigators identify a brother/sister duo as suspects in the Christmas Day incident.

Evidence that was at the scene helped local law enforcement make the connection between Ammons and her brother, David Earl Ammons II, who was previously arrested on January 19th.

Charleston County’s Bomb Squad responded to an explosion at Enterprise Bank of South Carolina on December 25, 2021, where they found someone had used an explosive device in an attempt to break into a structure that houses an ATM.

The ATM itself had not been breached, and no money had been stolen.