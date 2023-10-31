HANAHAN, S.C. (WCBD)- A second person has been arrested in connection with the deadly shooting of two brothers at an apartment complex in Hanahan last month.

Officers with the Hanahan Police Department (HPD) responded to reports of shots fired at the South Pointe Apartments on September 30. Two men, who were later revealed to be brothers, died at the scene.

Hanahan Police Chief Rick Gebhardt said a second person was arrested Monday and charged with murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, and unlawful possession of a pistol.

The person’s name was not released because of their age.

“Since the incident occurred, investigators with the Hanahan Police Department have dedicated themselves to bringing those responsible for the incident to justice,” Chief Gebhardt said. “Countless hours following numerous investigative leads have been invested in solving this heinous crime.”

The investigation is ongoing.