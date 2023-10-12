NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A second teenager is facing a murder charge in connection with a Sept. 23 shooting on Stall Road.

US Marshals and officers with the North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) arrested a 16-year-old boy Thursday following a foot pursuit during which he threw a firearm on the ground.

Officers initially responded to a reported gunshot victim near an apartment on Stall Road in the early morning hours of Sept. 23.

The victim, 26-year-old Francisco Javier Antonio Francisco, was found unresponsive in a grassy area.

The 16-year-old boy is charged with murder, possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a violent crime, four counts of armed robbery, unlawful carry of a pistol, and possession of a pistol by a person under the age of 18.

A 17-year-old also accused in the shooting was arrested on Oct. 7.