NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A second teenager is facing a murder charge in connection with a Sept. 23 shooting on Stall Road.
US Marshals and officers with the North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) arrested a 16-year-old boy Thursday following a foot pursuit during which he threw a firearm on the ground.
Officers initially responded to a reported gunshot victim near an apartment on Stall Road in the early morning hours of Sept. 23.
The victim, 26-year-old Francisco Javier Antonio Francisco, was found unresponsive in a grassy area.
The 16-year-old boy is charged with murder, possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a violent crime, four counts of armed robbery, unlawful carry of a pistol, and possession of a pistol by a person under the age of 18.
A 17-year-old also accused in the shooting was arrested on Oct. 7.