DANIEL ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD)- The upcoming Credit One Charleston Open tennis tournament will be the first major event held in the newly renovated stadium on Daniel Island.

The stadium renovation project, which took about two years to complete and cost approximately $50 million, offers new, updated features designed to enhance the experience for players, spectators, and performers.

A look inside the new stadium:

Stadium Exterior

Stadium Interior

Stadium capacity was increased from 7,000 seats to 11,000 seats





Tournament Photo Wall

Merchandise Tent

Media Room

Players Locker Room

Players Ice Bath

Players Shower Facility



Outdoor space

VIP Lounge

VIP Lounge and Bar (outside)

Players Lounge

Players Lounge Drink Fridge

Champions Wall

The stadium has added 8 new dining and drink options for spectators

Private Hospitality Suite

View from private hospitality suite

The new stadium features a 130% increase in restrooms

The stadium plaza is about 1.2 acres large and the grounds are covered in locally-sourced oyster shells.

Among the major amenities of the new facility are permanent fully air-conditioned hospitality suites, a VIP club area overlooking Center Court, and an outdoor bar/deck area overlooking the Wando River.

The interior of the stadium features increased seating, raising the capacity from 7,000 to 11,000 and the stadium has added eight new food and drink vendors, giving fans more options for refreshments at the match.

As for the players, the stadium has added a players lounge for relaxation, a new treatment/bath room, and a redesigned locker room.

Some additional fun facts about the construction materials:

The amount of steel that was added has the equivalent weight of 22 Boeing 737s

Enough concrete to fill up a 22-foot high tennis stadium, which is about the equivalent of the height of 2 basketball hoops

There is over 200 miles of cables and wiring throughout the stadium, equivalent to a round trip from Daniel Island to Columbia, SC

The Charleston Credit One Open tournament will be held April 2-10.