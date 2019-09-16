Sen. Bernie Sanders speaks at CofC’s Bully Pulpit Series

Charleston, S.C. (WCBD)- On the heels of the third Democratic debate taking place in Texas on September 12th, several Democratic presidential candidates are campaigning in South Carolina.

Making a campaign stop in the Lowcountry to participate in the College of Charleston’s Bully Pulpit Series, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders spoke to a crowd of more than 800 people on Sunday night.

“All of us, no matter what the color of our skin or where we were born or what our religion is– all of us are Americans and the President must help bring us together, not divide us up,” Sanders said.

Sanders is not the first 2020 Democratic presidential candidate to speak at the College of Charleston, but Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Beto O’rourke, and Julian Castro have also participated the Bully Pulpit Series that offers a platform for conversation with political leaders.

News 2’s Taylor Murray spoke with voters in the crowd who say they are undecided on the 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful they will support.

“I’m still undecided. I’ve watched all the Democratic debates and I’m still waiting to hear about a concrete climate plan,” Sofia Troya, CofC Student, said.

Others say that they are certain on the candidate they will be vote to be the Democratic nominee.

“I look at the candidates and I see Bernie Sanders is really the only one that, for his entire career, has stood for a defined set of progressive values and it’s really appealing,” Kevin Trempe, Local Resident, said.

At the event, Sanders highlighted his fight for a higher minimum wage, medicare for all, prison reform, addressing climate change, and canceling all student debt.

“We’re going to cancel all student debt. We’re going to make public college and universities tuition free,” Sanders said.

With the high profile candidates visit to Carleston, some are speaking against Sanders.

The Republican National Committee says, “Self-avowed socialist Bernie Sanders is campaigning on a platform that would destroy the energy industry, eliminate all fossil fuels, and nationalize energy production, causing energy prices to skyrocket for families across South Carolina. While Sanders tries to sell this unrealistic agenda to college students across the country, President Trump will continue to fight for energy independence and lower energy costs for South Carolinians.”— Joe Jackson, Spokesperson for Republican National Committee

Several other 2020 Democratic candidates also campaigned in South Carolina over the weekend.

Secretary Julian Castro spoke at a University of South Carolina Presidential Town Hall on Sunday afternoon.

Mayor Pete Buttigieg will be making a few campaign stops in Spartanburg, Columbia, Conway, and Florence on Monday and Tuesday.

On Monday morning, at the College of Charleston Stern Center Gardens, Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar will participate in the Bully Pulpit Series. The event is free to attend and starts at 10 a.m.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is also expected to campaign in Charleston on Monday morning. He will be speaking at the International Longshoremen’s Association.