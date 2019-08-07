Sen. Cory Booker speaks about gun violence during event at Mother Emanuel AME

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Democratic Presidential candidate Cory Booker delivered an emotional speech Wednesday at Mother Emanuel AME Church in downtown Charleston.

The Senator was in the Lowcountry to speak about gun violence and the rise of hatred and white nationalism in America.

Mother Emanuel AME was the site of a horrific shooting in 2015 in which Dylann Roof murdered nine African-American parishioners during Bible study.

During his speech, Sen. Booker said he came to Charleston because of love. To ignore hate, he said, is to empower hate.

Booker is demanding Congress take action – starting with closing the Charleston Loophole and getting “war weapons” off the street.