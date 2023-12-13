COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Senator Deon Tedder has outlined the key ways he will address gun safety measures in the upcoming legislative session after visiting the White House State Legislative Convening on Gun Violence Prevention.

Senator Tedder says he plans to establish a South Carolina office dedicated to gun violence prevention, invest in proven solutions such as community violence intervention programs and crime gun intelligence centers, and implement extreme risk protection orders., according to the press release.

He also plans to ensure victims of gun violence are provided comprehensive support like access to mental health services, legal aid, and financial assistance.

Tedder also said he would “push for legislation requiring safe storage of firearms and reporting of lost or stolen guns, measures that can significantly reduce accidental shootings and gun trafficking.”

In addition, he will continue to support universal background checks by removing obstacles that stand in the way of enhanced background checks and see to the meticulous vetting of people buying guns, Tedder announced.

He also said he would work to close the Charleston Loophole, which allows for gun sales to continue after three business days even if a background check has not been completed.

“The epidemic of gun violence continues to devastate communities across our nation, including right here in South Carolina,” Senator Tedder emphasized. “… The Safer States Initiative launched by Vice President Harris provides a clear roadmap for states to implement evidence-based solutions that save lives. I am committed to working alongside my colleagues in the legislature to make South Carolina a safer place for all.”