Sen. Graham meets with MUSC / Hospitality leaders

Charleston, S.C. – WCBD – Senator Lindsey Graham met with MUSC leaders and hospitality professionals Friday to discuss the next steps in recovering from COVID-19.

The two main topics were telehealth and restarting the economy.

Senator Graham and MUSC President Dr. Cole said telehealth is the future of medicine. The next step in phase four of reopening is getting broadband to the rural areas of the state so everyone has the same access to quality medicine.

“Quality healthcare without you having to leave your home, an intimate conversation with your physician in the privacy of your home not only do I think it’s going to save money it’s going to save lives,” said Graham.

Senator Graham says he wants to see COVID-19 become like the flu, and the next step is a vaccine.

“We’re not going to get back to normal I think until we get drug therapies that will keep people out of the hospital, lower the mortality rate, and have effective treatments for the disease itself.”

Addressing the economy, Senator Graham stated customers and business owners have to feel safe going out in public.

“What we have to do is make sure there is a regulatory system in place to protect employees and customers, and if the company follows the regulatory regime they can not be sued (if a customer contracts COVID019),” said Graham.