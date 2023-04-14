WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCBD) – Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) on Friday released funding requests for the Senate’s Fiscal Year 2024 Energy and Water Appropriations bill.

His requests include $57 million for harbor deepening projects in the Lowcountry, including a $50.6 million reimbursement for the Charleston Harbor Deepening Project, which the state pre-funded.

Graham also requested $6.5 million to deepen the Georgetown Harbor.

Over $42 million was requested for additional projects across the Lowcountry, including:

$35.5 million for water infrastructure expansion in Dorchester County

$100,000 for flood mitigation in Dorchester County

$5 million for water infrastructure rehabilitation in the City of Charleston

$900,000 for a feasibility study for flood risk management in the City of Charleston

$2 million for research and development of an integrated electric grid in North Charleston

Graham said that the projects “are valuable, deserve funding, and will pay dividends for our state for years to come.”

The Senate will consider the bill later this year.