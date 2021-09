WASHINGTON, DC – OCTOBER 14: Chairman Lindsey Graham, (R-SC). looks on as Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett appears before the Senate Judiciary Committee on the third day of her Supreme Court confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill on October 14, 2020 in Washington, DC. Barrett was nominated by President Donald Trump to fill the vacancy left by Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg who passed away in September. (Photo by Tom Williams-Pool/Getty Images)

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham will host a roundtable discussion Monday on infrastructures needs in the Lowcountry.

Sen. Graham and SCDOT Secretary of Transportation Christy Hall will deliver remarks along with leaders from across the tri-county area.

The roundtable will take place at Charleston County Council Chambers in North Charleston just before noon.