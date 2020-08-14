Sen. Lindsey Graham recognizes members of law enforcement, campaigns at Charleston event

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) honored members of law enforcement while campaigning at the Charleston County Republican Party’s “A Case for America” rally.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office Employee Assistance Fund. Charleston County Sheriff Al Cannon was also in attendance.

While the event was centered around honoring first responders, the bigger conversation had to do with re-election:

“At the end of the day, I’m going to win and Trump’s going to win South Carolina.” Senator Lindsey Graham

Senator Graham answered questions at the event, covering topics at the front of many people’s minds, like Black Lives Matter protests and calls to defund the police:

“What’s going on in America has got zero to do with George Floyd, it’s got everything to do with a radical agenda that wants to turn the country upside down….when you poll African Americans about defunding the police, about 80% say no, I would like to have more police, I would like to have good police.” Senator Lindsey Graham

Senator Graham also talked about concerns with the postal service, and absentee voting this election:

“Voting absentee by mail, requesting a ballot, an application, or actually a ballot through the mail, makes sense to me, we will do that this year, but the idea of mailing everyone living and dead a ballot, and hoping it gets to the right house, and there won’t be any cheating, is ridiculous, my neighbors shirt came to my house today and my two bills went to his house.” Senator Lindsey Graham

Senator Graham is not the only one with elections on his mind. Sheriff Al Cannon is also running a campaign, getting support Thursday from the Senator who says it’s never been harder to work in law enforcement:

“I don’t know why anyone would want to be a cop now.” Senator Lindsey Graham

