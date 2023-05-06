CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – United States Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) delivered a commencement speech to cadets and their families Saturday morning in downtown Charleston.

After a week of graduation celebrations such as the Star of the West competition, commissioning ceremonies, and the Long Gray Line parade, graduates lined McAlister Field House at 9:00 a.m. Saturday for The Corps of Cadets Commencement.

In a roughly 10-minute commencement speech, guest speaker Graham spoke about discipline and responsibility.

Sen. Graham joked that The Citadel was the first school to invite him back. He was honored to be back.

“When someone tells me they went to the Citadel, I have an instinctively positive impression of the person because I know for them to be a Citadel graduate, they had to have discipline, responsibility, and respect,” he complimented.

“You have some of the most valuable tools that anyone could teach you.”

“Being in the muck is something you’ll remember. You got out of it so the next time you are in the muck you will remember you were in it once before and you actually got out of it,” Graham said.

“A Citadel graduate is doing to be in high demand in a disruptive world because you represent stability,” he concluded.

The graduating class then proceeded across the floor to receive their diplomas before turning their rings.

The ceremony finished with the alma mater, closing remarks by General Walters, and the ‘tossing of hats.’