CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – State Senator Mia McLeod, Democratic candidate for governor, will be in the Lowcountry on Thursday.

Sen. McLeod will be a featured speaker during a ‘Get Out the Vote’ rally at the International Longshoremen’s Association House of Labor.

That event is open to the public and will take place Thursday at 5:30 p.m.

Those attending will have the opportunity to meet with the gubernatorial candidate. State Senator Marlon Kimpson is also expected to attend the rally.