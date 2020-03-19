Sen. Scott: Coronavirus stimulus package “could accelerate small business layoffs and closures”

WASHINGTON (WCBD) – A coronavirus relief package has been signed into law, proving up to two weeks of paid leave for some workers and includes a benefit limited to $200 per day for employees with relatives affected by the COVID-19 virus.
The Senate overwhelming passed that second coronavirus response bill by a vote of 90-8, sending it to Trump to enact with his signature.
“I want to thank all Americans for pulling together, for coming together, for doing what they have to do. It’s been incredible, it’s been inspirational,” said President Donald Trump on Wednesday.
The Senate is now working on a “phase three” economic stimulus package connected to the coronavirus pandemic.
While the stimulus received overwhelming support, one South Carolina senator voted against the package.
Senator Tim Scott says he spent the past week speaking with people in the Palmetto State about the impacts of COVID-19 and said tourism is the first thing hit in what he calls a “catastrophic occurrence.”
“So, we’re looking for ways to mitigate the losses and to make sure that businesses that were strong and viable before will be strong and viable after,” he said in an interview with News 2’s Washington D.C. Bureau.
Sen. Scott says the next coronavirus relief package, which is expected to be discussed on Friday, focuses on access to support.
It would make sure it is available for families, health care workers, and small businesses.
You can read his full statement below:
“The provisions in the bill as it relates to paid leave place a mandate on small businesses without a corresponding immediate cash flow. We all agree that paid leave needs to play a significant role in relief packages, but to mandate paid leave, and then tell businesses they will get it back in a tax credit is not a good path for a couple reasons. First and foremost, these small businesses will still have to pay out, with no additional liquidity coming in. We heard that from across different groups in South Carolina, and take that concern very seriously. Second, small businesses are already in need of relief to stay afloat at all and make payroll for their workers. This bill does nothing to address the revenue shortfalls that they are beginning to experience, instead of imposing a new administrative and financial burden on them, with back-end assurances. Creating a new obligation for struggling businesses and promising, through a complex system, to reimburse that new obligation on the back end creates yet another hurdle for businesses in desperate need of financial support.South Carolina Senator Tim Scott
One of our goals in the next round of relief is to ensure immediate cash flow, instead of a tax credit with an unclear structure and timeline. As it stands, the House bill could accelerate layoffs and closings, which is the opposite of what we’re trying to achieve.”