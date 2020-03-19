Sen. Scott: Coronavirus stimulus package “could accelerate small business layoffs and closures”

WASHINGTON (WCBD) – A coronavirus relief package has been signed into law, proving up to two weeks of paid leave for some workers and includes a benefit limited to $200 per day for employees with relatives affected by the COVID-19 virus.

The Senate overwhelming passed that second coronavirus response bill by a vote of 90-8, sending it to Trump to enact with his signature.

“I want to thank all Americans for pulling together, for coming together, for doing what they have to do. It’s been incredible, it’s been inspirational,” said President Donald Trump on Wednesday.

The Senate is now working on a “phase three” economic stimulus package connected to the coronavirus pandemic.

While the stimulus received overwhelming support, one South Carolina senator voted against the package.

Senator Tim Scott says he spent the past week speaking with people in the Palmetto State about the impacts of COVID-19 and said tourism is the first thing hit in what he calls a “catastrophic occurrence.”

“So, we’re looking for ways to mitigate the losses and to make sure that businesses that were strong and viable before will be strong and viable after,” he said in an interview with News 2’s Washington D.C. Bureau.

Sen. Scott says the next coronavirus relief package, which is expected to be discussed on Friday, focuses on access to support.

It would make sure it is available for families, health care workers, and small businesses.

