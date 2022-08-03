FILE – Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., speaks during an Iowa GOP reception, June 9, 2022, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – U.S. Senator Tim Scott is set to release his highly-anticipated memoir, ‘America, a Redemption Story: Choosing Hope, Creating Unity,’ this month.

Senator Scott will host an afternoon event with former Congressman and television news personality Trey Gowdy at Scott’s home church in Mount Pleasant on Saturday.

Organizers say the pre-publication event is the first opportunity to hear Sen. Scott speak about his new book and gives access to the book three days before its anticipated release.

A signed book will be included in the ticket price.

That special event will take place at Seacoast Church in Mount Pleasant on August 6 from 2:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m.

