Sen. Tim Scott talks about his political past and future in one-on-one with Carolyn Murray

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – He’s one to watch in the Republican Party. All eyes were on U.S. Senator Tim Scott this past spring as he delivered the GOP’s response to President Biden’s address before a joint session of Congress.

News 2’s Carolyn Murray spoke one-on-one with Sen. Scott who said the 2022 midterm is his last time running for U.S. Senate.

For Scott, his faith comes first, and he always professes it boldly. “Serving South Carolina has been a blessing from the good Lord,” he said. “And the people of this state.”

Sen. Scott said his team has pushed billions back into local economies through opportunity zones.

“Our tax reform where we passed Opportunity Zones, we have seen a little bit over $80 billion come in nationwide. Private sector dollars coming into the poorest, most marginalized communities across the country.”

The Stall High School graduate served on Charleston County Council and in the South Carolina legislature before serving the U.S. Senate. He said that we need to “focus on creating an economy that works for folks who are coming from situations like [he] came from.”

Scott says that Opportunity Zones help make that possible. But COVID-19 has caused some major setbacks.

“You could imagine the pandemic only exacerbated the caseload. So, our average caseload right now per person is somewhere around 500 cases per case worker that I have, trying manage the lives and the need for resources of South Carolinians.”

A coveted son of the Republic Party, Senator Scott came under attack for using the term “woke supremacy” during his response to President Biden’s speech to a joint session of Congress.

“The explanation is simple. When you look at the current environment and you ask yourself ‘is reversing discrimination better than discrimination?’ The answer is, they fall into the same category. We cannot use discrimination to defeat discrimination. It’s never worked. It is a very dangerous opportunity that has been presented to the American people and to South Carolinians. That somehow we can make our lives better by taking discrimination [and] just [reversing] it and that will create an even playing field. It’s never worked in the history of the world.”

While Sen. Scott said 2022 would be his final run for U.S. Senate, he did not say it would be his last run for office. Will he launch a presidential bid?

“There is no point in looking beyond 2022… I haven’t started thinking about anything after 2022, ” he said. “So, for me, it’s all about 2022. I am not thinking about anything after 2022.”

He went on to say, “I played football at Stall High School and every Friday night you were thinking about this Friday night – you weren’t thinking about the next Friday night. So, we’ll stay focused on this Friday night.”