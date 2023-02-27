WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD)- Frances Scott spent 50 years working at the St. Francis Hospital in West Ashley, serving the Charleston community as a nurse, and now she’s retiring.

It was shoulder-to-shoulder Monday afternoon.

People packed in a room at the hospital all to celebrate Scott’s retirement.

What’s carried her through the medical field for so many years, Scott says were two things. One is her faith.

“The scripture says do unto others as you would have them do unto you,” Scott said.

Also, her love for her patients.

“Taking care of people, I love taking care of people, Scott said.

Her two sons, Senator Tim Scott and former Army Sargeant, Ben Scott said as a single mother, she was the best caretaker for them as children, and sometimes a tough cookie.

“She was like a football coach that patted you on your backside and said get back in the game, ” Sen. Tim Scott said.

As both Tim and Ben serve the state and country, they say their heart for people, started with their mom.

“We have a history, a family history of service. She sets that example,” Sgt. Ben Scott said.

In her spare time, Scott says she will focus on her organization that serves single mothers, called Raising Up the Lowcountry.