Senate approves funding to deepen the Charleston Harbor

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)— Money is one step closer for the Charleston Harbor deepening project.

When complete, it will be the deepest harbor on the eastern seaboard.

Right now, the Charleston Harbor is 45 feet.

The project will deepen it to 52 feet, so bigger cargo ships can get in and out without relying on the tide.

Thursday, the Senate approved $138 Million dollars for the project.

The port brings in more than $60 Billion dollars of economic activity.

South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham calls it a “giant step forward.”

In a statement, he says, the “News ensures our port will continue to benefit South Carolina and American business in perpetuity.”

He goes on to say, “My goal from the start has been clear– I want Charleston to be a premier port on the east coast. With today’s vote we are on our way to turning that goal into reality.”

President Donald Trump is expected to sign the legislation giving the project the $138 million dollars sometime soon.