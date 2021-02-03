Senate committee OKs SC ports borrowing $550M for railroads

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A group of South Carolina senators have sent a proposal to borrow $550 million to expand rail lines at the Port of Charleston to the Senate floor.

The South Carolina Ports says the expansion project would allow the port to more easily move cargo containers in and out on rail lines and could take up to 500,000 trucks off the state roads.

Supporters of the bond issue said interest rates are at all-time lows and the Charleston port is the only one along the Atlantic Ocean to not have easy rail access.

The Senate Finance Committee approved the borrowing on Tuesday.