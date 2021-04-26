Senator Lindsey Graham visits Shem Creek, MUSC vaccine clinic

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham made his way to the Lowcountry Monday first stopping by Shem Creek to learn more about Crab Bank, then visiting a Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) vaccination clinic.

The main goal of his visit was to see how MUSC is ramping up vaccination efforts in South Carolina. He toured the North Charleston clinic. While on the tour, he stopped to thank the nurses and doctors who have been working hard to administer the shots.

“I want to congratulate all the volunteers,” said Senator Graham. “A lot of people come out here and aren’t getting paid a penny to help run this facility.”

Senator Graham is encouraging every South Carolinian to get vaccinated against COVID-19. This comes as the percentage of South Carolinians who have completed the vaccination process is just under 30%. That’s according to the Department of Health and Environmental Control’s Vaccine Dashboard. Senator Graham got his vaccine in February.

“I want South Carolina to lead the way in terms of vaccinations among the population and lead the way in terms of re-opening and staying open,” he said.

While in the Lowcountry, the Senator stopped by Shem Creek ahead of his MUSC clinic tour. He was there to learn about crab bank, the benefits it brings to Mt. Pleasant and the Lowcountry, and to celebrate the restoration project. The project was recently agreed upon by town leaders, the Department of Natural Resources, and the US Army Corps of Engineers. The project was also made possible, in part, by Senator Graham and his team.

“The [US Army] Corps of Engineers, the Department of Natural Resources, and the [Town] of Mount Pleasant, working with my staff, were able to find a way to add to Crab Bank without impeding navigation to Shem Creek, which is heart and soul of the tourism economy in Mount Pleasant. So it’s a win-win,” explained Graham.

From Mount Pleasant to North Charleston, Senator Graham says the Lowcountry is a slice of heaven and he wants people to be able to enjoy it.

He says the first step is returning to normalcy and that we can all help by getting vaccinated.

“As soon as we get our folks vaccinated, as much as possible, about 80%, the quicker we can get back to normal.”

Senator Graham also touched on the positive impacts of MUSC’s effort to get vaccines into rural, underserved, and African American communities.