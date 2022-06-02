AWENDAW, S.C. (WCBD) – A boat was knocked off its trailer during a crash between two vehicles Thursday afternoon in Awendaw.

Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District responded to the crash on Highway 17 at Sewee Road just before 3:30 p.m.; they said two vehicles were involved in the crash which included minor injuries.

One southbound lane of Highway 17 was closed as crews responded to the crash. “Heavy damage to both vehicles, traffic will be slow in the area,” said emergency responders.

A boat that was being towed came to rest on 15 Mike Landing Road, which was also closed due to the crash.