Serious crash blocks lanes on I-26 eastbound in Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A serious crashed has blocked all eastbound lanes on I-26 in Orangeburg County.

According to Trooper Tyler with South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened at mile marker 144 around 7:00 a.m.

All eastbound lanes are blocked and motorists are urged to find an alternative route.

Photos shared by Trooper Tyler on social media reveal extensive damage to two trucks, one of which is flipped on the side and another on its roof.

Details about the crash and the extent of injuries are not currently known. Count on us for updates as they become available.