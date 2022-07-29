NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a deadly crash that happened Friday morning.

Officers were dispatched to the intersection of Cosgrove Avenue and Rivers Avenue for a crash that happened shortly before 8:30 a.m.

A spokesman for NCPD, Harve Jacobs, said seven vehicles were involved and two people were killed. “Three other people were taken to a hospital,” he said.

NCPD’s Traffic Unit and the Charleston County Coroner’s Office are investigating the crash.

The intersection remains closed to traffic. Motorists should avoid the area and find an alternative route.

Count on us for updates.