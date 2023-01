CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Emergency crews are responding to a serious crash involving a motorcycle on the James Island Connector.

Officials with the Charleston Police Department said the collision happened Thursday morning on the northbound lanes of SC 30 coming into the downtown area.

Traffic is down to one lane. Motorists are asked to drive carefully while crews work to clear the scene or take an alternative route if possible.

