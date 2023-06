NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Law enforcement agencies are expected to participate in a funeral service for former North Charleston Police Chief Eddie Driggers on Saturday.

The visitation will begin at 12:30 p.m. at the Cathedral of Praise on Ashley Phosphate Road. A funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m.

A burial will take place at 3:00 p.m. at Carolina Memorial Park.

Chief Driggers passed away on June 24. He is survived by his family, including his wife Lennis and children Ely and Michael.