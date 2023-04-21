JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WCBD)- The South Carolina Aquarium held a sea turtle release earlier this week, sending seven rehabilitated turtles back into the Atlantic Ocean just in time for Earth Day.

The aquarium’s Sea Turtle Care Center team transported the group of juvenile Kemp’s ridleys and green sea turtles to Little Talbot Island State Park in Jacksonville, Florida.

Officials said the warm waters of Florida were the ideal release location as South Carolina’s water temperature tends to be much cooler this time of year.

Six of the turtles — Neptune, Taurus, Scorpio Sagittarius, Cancer, and Aquarius — came to the aquarium from the New England area and were treated for cold-stunning conditions.

Credit: SC Aquarium

According to NOAA Fisheries, sea turtles cannot regulate their body temperatures, so cold-stunning can occur when they are exposed to a rapid change in temperature in their surrounding environment. The condition can cause hypothermia, lethargy, and an increased risk of secondary health problems.

The other green sea turtle named Andromeda was initially stranded near Hilton Head Island.

“To witness these sea turtles return home on the cusp of a day dedicated to the world we all share is incredibly inspiring,” Sea Turtle Care Center manager Melissa Ranly said. “It takes time and effort – and a ton of helping hands – to rescue, rehabilitate and release these animals, and we’re grateful to be a part of their journey home.”

The Sea Turtle Care Center has successfully rehabilitated and released more than 375 sick or injured turtles since its inception. To learn more about the center, click here.