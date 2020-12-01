Multiple agencies respond to chase involving stolen car from Mount Pleasant

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Multiple law enforcement agencies were involved in a vehicle pursuit which included a stolen car Tuesday afternoon.

Don Calabrese with the Mount Pleasant Police Department told us the vehicle was stolen from Mount Pleasant and seen in North Charleston where the chase began.

Both the North Charleston Police Department and Charleston County Sheriff’s Office were involved in the pursuit along with the Charleston Police Department.

Witnesses told News 2 they saw the chase along I-26 near Charleston Southern University, on Highway 17 near Blessed Sacrament Church and along Maybank Highway.

Stop sticks were also deployed in several locations to stop or slow the vehicle.

The pursuit later came to an end near Trucklands Road on Johns Island.

While Mount Pleasant PD said they were not involved in the chase, an officer and tow truck driver were dispatched to the scene to recover the vehicle and bring it back to the town.

It is not yet clear when the vehicle was stolen. No injuries have been reported.

Count on us for updates.