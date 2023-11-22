CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Thanksgiving is here, and whether you’re visiting Charleston or just not in the mood to go through the hassle of making a feast at home, here is a list of a few local restaurants that will be open on the holiday:

Slightly North of Broad:

Located in the heart of downtown Charleston, this southern classic spot is offering a prix fixe menu that includes an appetizer and main course for $80, or $85 if you’d like dessert, too. Their Thanksgiving menu offers a wide range of festive dishes including:

Butternut Squash Bisque

North Carolina Apple Salad

Traditional Turkey Dinner

Pecan Pie

You can even take up their “Take a Turkey Sandwich to-go” option – featuring turkey on thick cut white bread, cranberry mayonnaise, cornbread stuffing, and gravy.

Slightly North of Broad is located at 192 E Bay Street.

Revival:

On Thanksgiving, this Charleston go-to restaurant is offering a 3-course prix fixe menu from 12:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. The meal is priced at $85 per person, plus a wine pairing for $40 per person. Kids 12 and under can eat for $29.

Some items on their Thanksgiving menu include:

Persimmon Salad

Crispy Pork Belly

Revival Turkey

Sweet Potato Souffle

Revival is located at 162 E Bay Street.

Iron Rose:

Enjoy your holiday feast at this relatively new spot located inside the Mills House, it’s called “Thanksgiving Supper at Iron Rose.” They will be offering a buffet including:

Prime Rib

Glazed Ham

A Turkey Carving Station

Seasonal Side Dishes

Festive Cocktails and Desserts

Doors will be open from 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Iron Rose is located at 115 Meeting Street.

Church and Union:

Dine here for a 3-course prix fixe menu costing $60 per person and $30 for children ages 12 and under. Their special Thanksgiving menu features items including:

Sauteed Burssels Sprouts

Turkey Two Ways

Green Beans

Cornbread Stuffing

Pumpkin Spice Cake

Find Church and Union at 32B N Market Street.

Virginia’s on King:

This southern-style favorite is welcoming locals and tourists to enjoy Thanksgiving Dinner.

Menu highlights include:

Traditional Turkey Plate

Roasted Butternut Squash Soup

Bacon-Wrapped Pork Chop

Wine and dine here between 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. at 412 King Street.