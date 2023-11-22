CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Thanksgiving is here, and whether you’re visiting Charleston or just not in the mood to go through the hassle of making a feast at home, here is a list of a few local restaurants that will be open on the holiday:
Slightly North of Broad:
Located in the heart of downtown Charleston, this southern classic spot is offering a prix fixe menu that includes an appetizer and main course for $80, or $85 if you’d like dessert, too. Their Thanksgiving menu offers a wide range of festive dishes including:
- Butternut Squash Bisque
- North Carolina Apple Salad
- Traditional Turkey Dinner
- Pecan Pie
You can even take up their “Take a Turkey Sandwich to-go” option – featuring turkey on thick cut white bread, cranberry mayonnaise, cornbread stuffing, and gravy.
Slightly North of Broad is located at 192 E Bay Street.
Revival:
On Thanksgiving, this Charleston go-to restaurant is offering a 3-course prix fixe menu from 12:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. The meal is priced at $85 per person, plus a wine pairing for $40 per person. Kids 12 and under can eat for $29.
Some items on their Thanksgiving menu include:
- Persimmon Salad
- Crispy Pork Belly
- Revival Turkey
- Sweet Potato Souffle
Revival is located at 162 E Bay Street.
Iron Rose:
Enjoy your holiday feast at this relatively new spot located inside the Mills House, it’s called “Thanksgiving Supper at Iron Rose.” They will be offering a buffet including:
- Prime Rib
- Glazed Ham
- A Turkey Carving Station
- Seasonal Side Dishes
- Festive Cocktails and Desserts
Doors will be open from 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Iron Rose is located at 115 Meeting Street.
Church and Union:
Dine here for a 3-course prix fixe menu costing $60 per person and $30 for children ages 12 and under. Their special Thanksgiving menu features items including:
- Sauteed Burssels Sprouts
- Turkey Two Ways
- Green Beans
- Cornbread Stuffing
- Pumpkin Spice Cake
Find Church and Union at 32B N Market Street.
Virginia’s on King:
This southern-style favorite is welcoming locals and tourists to enjoy Thanksgiving Dinner.
Menu highlights include:
- Traditional Turkey Plate
- Roasted Butternut Squash Soup
- Bacon-Wrapped Pork Chop
Wine and dine here between 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. at 412 King Street.