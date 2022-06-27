CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Several of the nation’s largest companies plan to reimburse employees who travel out of state to legally access abortion services.

This comes after the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade on Friday, a decision that will lead to abortion bans in at least 13 states.

Most companies already cover abortion care in their health plan, but a number of corporate giants expanded their benefits to include travel costs for employees.

Many major companies announced they would provide support and financial services to their employees after the Supreme Court’s draft decision was leaked in May. Since the decision on Friday, more and more companies are following suit.

Below are some of the major companies helping pay for abortion-related travel expenses — some here in the Lowcountry.

Dick’s Sporting Goods

Dick’s Sporting Goods CEO Lauren Hobart said Friday that the company will reimburse up to $4,000 in travel expenses for employees seeking access to legal abortion services in response to the ruling.

“We are making this decision so our teammates can access the same health care options, regardless of where they live, and choose what is best for them,” Hobart said in a statement.

Chase Bank

Starbucks

Apple

Disney

Meta

Condé Nast

Zillow

Buzzfeed

Amazon

Levi Strauss & Co.

JPMorgan Chase

Yelp

Microsoft

Citigroup

Mastercard

Netflix

Tesla

Lyft

