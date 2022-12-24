LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – Two families are being assisted after a fire seriously damaged two mobile homes in Ladson Friday night.

According to C&B Fire Department, several fire departments responded to a fire at a set of mobile homes around midnight Friday.

Photo: Charleston Salvation Army

Photo: C&B Fire Department

Photo: C&B Fire Department

Photo: C&B Fire Department

The two structures were located next to one another.

The Charleston Salvation Army and American Red Cross are assisting those displaced.

Salvation Army says one family lost everything in the fire. To ensure the family would have a Christmas and warm clothes, Salvation Army delivered clothing, bedding, and toys to the mom and two children Saturday morning.

The cause of the fires are under investigation.