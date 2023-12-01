CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – As part of the Palmetto Commerce Interchange Project, crews will have westbound and eastbound lanes closed on I-26 between Ashley Phosphate and U.S. 78 Interchange through the first week of December.

Sunday, December 3 – Eastbound 7 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Monday, December 4 – Eastbound 6 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Tuesday, December 5 – Eastbound and Westbound 6 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Wednesday, December 6 – Westbound 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Thursday, December 7 – Westbound 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Work is weather permitting and can change; all drivers are asked to use caution, follow traffic signs, and reduce speed limits.