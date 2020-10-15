SLED investigating officer-involved shooting on Patriot Blvd. in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Officers with the North Charleston Police Department were involved in a shooting that happened early Thursday morning.

The State Law Enforcement Division has been called in to investigate the shooting which happened on Patriot Boulevard near Ashley Phosphate Road.

Details about the shooting have not yet been released; however, a heavy law enforcement presence can be seen in the area.

All westbound lanes of Patriot Blvd. have been closed while authorities investigate the shooting.

