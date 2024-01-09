CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Several school districts have announced delayed openings on Wednesday due to the winter storm on Tuesday.

Many school districts operating on delays say they need time to assess storm damages to facilities, buses, and bus routes before the school day begins.

The school districts beginning the day on a 2-hour delay are below:

Berkeley County School District

Charleston County School District

Dorchester School District 2

Georgetown County School District

Colleton County School District has announced they are still determining when they will open Wednesday.

No update has been given regarding whether Dorchester School District 4 will operate on a delayed schedule.

These school districts had an eLearning day on Tuesday due to the severe weather impacting the Lowcountry and the state.