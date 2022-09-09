CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Flooding associated with another round of heavy rain on Friday morning has forced several roads to close in downtown Charleston.

Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Josh Marthers said rounds of showers and thunderstorms will continue through the weekend. Periods of heavy rain and elevated tides will lead to flooding, especially on the peninsula.

“Minor tidal flooding is expected this morning with moderate to major tidal flooding possible this evening,” said Marthers.

The Charleston Police Department also warned morning commuters that flooding was impacting many roads in the downtown area. They said drivers should avoid traveling into or through standing water.

Ashley Avenue between Calhoun Street and Broad Street

Barre Street between Calhoun and Broad Street

Bennett Street between Barre Street and Rutledge Avenue (potential flooding)

Drake Street at Columbus

Fishburne Street at Hagood Avenue

Hagood Avenue between slightly north of Fishburne Street to Spring Street

Rutledge Avenue – Calhoun Street to Bull Street

Washington Street at Society Street