Several teenagers get involved in a fight at the Coastal Carolina Fair

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A fight was reported at the Coastal Carolina Fair on Saturday, November 9.

Deputies say the fight involved several teen-aged subjects who were approximately 17-18 year olds.

There were no weapons involved in the incident.

Deputies were able to diffuse the fight and detain all parties to investigate the incident.

The reason for the fight is unknown.

One subject was treated by the medical staff at the fair for a contusion on his head.

None of the subjects involved wanted to press charges.

