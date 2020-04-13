Severe storms and tornadoes rip through the Lowcountry early Monday morning

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – At least eight deaths were reported after severe storms and tornadoes ripped through the state early Monday morning.

In the upstate, Oconee County Emergency Services Emergency Management Director Scott Krein said one person was killed and several others injured after a tornado touched down there in the early morning hours.

Closer to the Lowcountry, five fatalities were reported in Hampton County after a tornado was reported on the ground near Nixville around 6:30 a.m.

The Hampton County Emergency Management Agency said thunderstorms created heavy wind damage as the storms pushed through the area.

Two others were reportedly killed when a tornado touched down in the Neeses area of Orangeburg, according to Orangeburg County Coroner Samuetta Marshall

Marshall said the victim’s died after their home was lifted off of its foundations

Viewers have been sending us photos of trees down, powerlines in roadways and severe damage across the Lowcountry. Three others were sent to the hospital with unknown injuries.

In the Lowcountry, tornado damage has been reported in the Cedar Island area of Moncks Corner. Homes and trees also suffered extension storm damage in the Fairlawn neighborhood and along Old Highway 52.

Aircraft and buildings were badly damaged at the Lowcountry Regional Airport in Walterboro.

Multiple planes were flipped over and hangars were damaged from storms that burst through Colleton County. We’ve also received numerous reports of buildings, trees and powerlines damaged across the county.

Another tornado-warned storm ripped through the southern portion of Charleston County, creating damage in Kiawah Island, Edisto Beach, Wadmalaw Island and other areas.

The storms knocked out power to thousands of customers across the state. Dominion Energy had crews on the ground working to restore power as the storms passed and some of the outages could last until Tuesday.