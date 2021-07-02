Severe storms, flooding a possibility Friday as cold front passes through

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Storm Team 2 is tracking the potential for severe weather across the Lowcountry on Friday.

Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop Friday afternoon and evening. The timing for these storms will be between 2:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m.

Very heavy rain, nearly continuous cloud-to-ground lightning, and strong wind gusts are expected with a line of thunderstorms along an approaching cold front.

Be prepared for possible flooding and a few severe thunderstorms.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

2021 Hurricane Ready Guide

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES

Join our daily newsletter!