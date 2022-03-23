CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Storm Team 2 is tracking the threat for some severe weather on Wednesday.

Meteorologist Josh Marthers said showers and thunderstorms are expected to arrive in our area Wednesday afternoon and evening, with a low-to-medium risk of a few possibly becoming severe.

“If severe thunderstorms develop, wind damage and isolated tornadoes would be the threat,” said Marthers.

The greatest threat for severe storms, including pockets of wind damage and an isolated tornado, is between 2:00 p.m. and midnight.