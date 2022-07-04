CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Monday afternoon storms resulted in power outages for over 1,200 Dominion Energy customers across the Lowcountry.

The area most impacted as of around 6:00 p.m. was Walterboro, with 665 customers without power.

A total of 122 customers in and around North Charleston were also without power shortly after 6:00 p.m.

116 customers were reported to be without power in the Hollywood/Ravenel area as of 6:00 p.m. as well.

Dominion Energy reported 39 active outages across its service area at 6:08 p.m.

Paul Fischer with Dominion Energy confirmed that the outages are due to storms across the area.

Dominion crews are working to get power restored, but an estimated restoration time was not immediately available.

Editor’s note: This story is developing and will be updated.