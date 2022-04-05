CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Storm Team 2 is tracking a threat of severe weather on Tuesday.

A storm system will sweep across the region on Tuesday bringing with it a higher-than-normal risk of severe thunderstorms during the later afternoon and early evening.

While the day will start off sunny, warm and breezy, Storm Team 2 said there will be increasing chances for thunderstorms after 3:00 p.m.

Threats include pockets of wind damage, isolated tornadoes, and some hail possible across parts of the Lowcountry through about 9:00 p.m.

WHAT TO EXPECT:

Sunshine, warm temperatures, breeze start to the day

Strong to severe storms develop in the afternoon through evening

Greatest risk is 3:00 p.m. through 9:00 p.m.

Threats include wind damage, isolated tornadoes, some hail

Scattered strong storms are expected to develop again on Wednesday during the afternoon and evening hours.

